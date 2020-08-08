e-paper
Home / Cities / 2 injured in Thane as part of ceiling collapses

2 injured in Thane as part of ceiling collapses

cities Updated: Aug 08, 2020 01:09 IST
Ankita G Menon
Two people were injured on Friday after part of a room’s ceiling fell on them. The incident took place in a 35-year-old building near Khartan Road.

The building was originally constructed by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for its employees. TMC said it will evacuate the building soon and carry out repairs.

Around 5am on Friday, a slab of plaster fell off the ceiling of a room and injured Meena Solanki, 30, and her son Praveen, 16. The duo were asleep at the time. Solanki, a homemaker, has injured her right hand and Praveen has sustained major injuries to his head and right ear. Both are recuperating at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell, Thane, said the rest of the plaster is also in bad condition and needs to be repaired at the earliest. Forty families live in the building and over the years, alterations have been made to the original structure.

Naresh Solanki, a relative of the injured, said, “We have been staying here for 30 years and most are families of people who work with the civic body. A year ago, we were told that a month-long repair work would be undertaken, but no efforts have been made since by the corporation to renovate this structure.”

Deputy municipal commissioner Sandeep Malvi said, “Three months ago, we had suggested repair work for the building. However, due to certain technical issues, it got delayed. The building is not a dilapidated structure, so we had not given any evacuation notice.”

He said the residents would be evacuated soon, after which repairs would be carried out. “If they [the residents] do not comply, we will have to make a police complaint. We cannot allow the residents to risk their lives,” Malvi said.

