2 Sangrur men die of covid-19, 18 test positive

2 Sangrur men die of covid-19, 18 test positive

Of Saturday’s cases, seven are from Sangrur (prisoners), five from Moonak (prisoners), two from Sunam and one each from Longowal, Kauhrian, Dhuri and Bhawanigarh

cities Updated: Aug 01, 2020 17:48 IST
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
To date, Sangrur has seen 28 deaths due to the disease with 1,075 cases. (PTI File)
         

Sangrur A 37-year-old man from Sunam and a 43-year-old man from Lehra died due to covid-19 at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, on Saturday, with 18 testing positive. Of these, seven are from Sangrur (prisoners), five from Moonak (prisoners), two from Sunam and one each from Longowal, Kauhrian, Dhuri and Bhawanigarh. To date, Sangrur has seen 28 deaths due to the disease with 1,075 cases.

The Sangrur administration has set up a special Covid Care Ward for pregnant women at the Dhuri civil hospital, where six pregnant women have received treatment. Three healthy babies have been delivered, said Sangrur deputy commissioner Ramvir.

