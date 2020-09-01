e-paper
Home / Cities / 2 schoolteachers killed in Rohtak road mishap

2 schoolteachers killed in Rohtak road mishap

The teachers were posted at government elementary school in Panipat’s Urlana Kalan village.

cities Updated: Sep 01, 2020 22:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The accident took place when a Haryana Roadways bus jumped the divider and rammed into the car on National Highway 71-A near Makrauli Kalan toll plaza in Rohtak on Tuesday.
The accident took place when a Haryana Roadways bus jumped the divider and rammed into the car on National Highway 71-A near Makrauli Kalan toll plaza in Rohtak on Tuesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
         

Two schoolteachers were killed when a Haryana Roadways bus jumped the divider and rammed into their car on National Highway 71-A near Makrauli Kalan toll plaza in Rohtak on Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as Anita, 38, a resident of Mandothi village in Jhajjar and Pankaj Malik, 39, a resident of Rohtak’s Sector 2. The teachers were posted at government elementary school in Panipat’s Urlana Kalan village.

As per eyewitnesses, the accident took place when a Haryana Roadways bus on its way to Rohtak from Gohana jumped the divider and crashed into the car in which the two teachers were travelling.

“Both the teachers died on the spot. After the accident, the bus driver and conductor fled the scene,” one of the onlookers said.

A spokesman of Rohtak police said the mishap took place when the victims returning home after school hours from Urlana village.

“We have registered a case under sections 279-A (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the driver of the bus, who fled the spot with conductor. We are trying to obtain the driver’s details with the help of bus number,” he added.

