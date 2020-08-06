e-paper
Himachal crosses 3,000 mark as 131 more test positive for Covid-19

Himachal crosses 3,000 mark as 131 more test positive for Covid-19

Six cases were reported in Sirmaur, four each in Hamirpur, Kangra and Kullu and one each in Chamba and Shimla

cities Updated: Aug 06, 2020 22:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Kullu police checking passengers of Volvo bus at Bajuara barrier in wake of Covid-19 outbreak in the region.  
Kullu police checking passengers of Volvo bus at Bajuara barrier in wake of Covid-19 outbreak in the region.  (Aqil khan /HT)
         

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded 131 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,047, officials said.

This is also the biggest single-day spike in virus cases in the hill state. The state has crossed the 3,000 mark in 139 days since the first case was reported.

Of the new cases, 47 people tested positive in Kullu district, 21 in Hamirpur, 16 in Solan, 14 in Una, 9 in Sirmaur, seven each in Mandi and Bilaspur, four each in Kangra and Shimla and one each in Kinnaur and Shimla.

Kangra chief medical officer Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said Kangra district’s tally of Covid-19 cases has reached 500 after four more people tested positive for the virus. Among the patients is a 42-year-old man from Dari locality of Dharamshala town. A 35-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter, residents of Charri village in Shahpur sub-division have also contracted the disease. They are primary contacts of a Covid-19 patient.

The fourth patient is a 45-year-old man from Baidi village. He has a travel history to Bihar on July 30. Three patients have been shifted to Covid-care centre Dadh and the fourth to Covid-hospital Dharamshala.

Six people have tested positive in Sirmaur district. Deputy commissioner RK Pruthi said all new cases are from Paonta Sahib. Four cases were reported in Kullu and one each in Chamba and Shimla.

Active cases in the state are 1,142 while 1,815 patients have recovered. The state has reported 12 deaths due to the infection and 1.58 lakh people have been tested for Covid-19 till date.

Solan is the worst-hit district in Himachal Pradesh with 758cases followed by Kangra with 500 cases. Sirmaur has 370 cases, Hamirpur 339, Una 264, Mandi 227, Shimla 188, Chamba 137, Bilaspur 134, Kullu 86, Kinnaur 46 and Lahaul-Spiti has four cases.

