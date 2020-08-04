e-paper
20-year-old drug addict stabs grandmother to death in Himachal’s Mandi district

Incident occurred when accused’s grandmother refused to give him money for buying drugs

chandigarh Updated: Aug 04, 2020 14:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The accused fled before his parents, who were also at home, could react to the elderly woman’s cries for help. The parents informed the police, who later arrested the youngster.
Shimla: A 65-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her 20-year-old grandson when she refused to give him money to buy drugs at Dal village in Gohar tehsil of Mandi district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when Nikhil Kumar, a drug addict, asked his grandmother, Bhuma Devi, for money to buy drugs but she refused, leading to an argument. Nikhil pushed his grandmother and she fell on a glass table. He picked up a piece of broken glass and stabbed her, killing her on the spot.

The accused fled before his parents, who were also at home, could react to the elderly woman’s cries for help.

The parents informed the police, who later arrested Nikhil.

Though Bhuma Devi was rushed to the Civil Hospital at Gohar, she was declared brought dead.

Family sources said Bhuma Devi had retired as a class IV government employee and would give Nikhil pocket money from her pension. She stopped doing so when she found that was addicted to drugs and alcohol.

Mandi superintendent of police Gurdev Sharma said a case was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

