20-year-old woman crushed by pick-up van in freak accident

As per the reports, the driver lost control over the SUV

cities Updated: Aug 16, 2020 22:21 IST
Hindustan Times, Shimla
A 20-year-old woman was crushed to death after a Bolero SUV (HP-08-0503) overturned and landed on her in Shimla’s Chopal, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Suman, a resident of Panog village in Shillai tehsil of Sirmaur district.

The accident took place on Saturday around 5pm near Sainj Khad when her brother-in-law Parmanand, 40, was driving the vehicle which was occupied by three other passengers.

They were on their way to Dharchandna village from Ronhat. As per the reports, the driver lost control over the SUV and in order to save herself, Suman jumped out of the vehicle.

However, the vehicle overturned and landed on her. The other passengers escaped with minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses immediately informed the police, who reached the spot and rushed Suman to the government hospital in Kupvi.

The doctors there pronounced her dead on arrival.

Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Omapati Jamwal confirmed the report and said they were conducting an investigation.

A case under sections 279, 337 and 304A of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

