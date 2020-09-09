e-paper
2015 Behbal Kalan firing: Faridkot sessions judge asks IG to appear in person today over 'plea for pardon'

2015 Behbal Kalan firing: Faridkot sessions judge asks IG to appear in person today over ‘plea for pardon’

cities Updated: Sep 09, 2020 20:39 IST
Parteek Singh Mahal
Parteek Singh Mahal
         

Faridkot Ahead of taking a decision on the plea of special investigation team (SIT) to pardon a cop accused in the Behbal Kalan police firing case, the district and sessions court here on Wednesday directed SIT member, inspector general of police Kunwar Vijay Pratap, to appear in person on Thursday.

Last week, the SIT had approached the court with a petition seeking pardon for prime accused inspector Pardeep Singh, the then reader to former Moga SSP Charanjit Sharma, as he wanted to turn an approver in the case. Later, Pardeep also recorded his statement before the duty magistrate.

District and sessions judge Sumeet Malhotra on Wednesday directed IG Pratap to assist the court before a decision can be taken on the plea.

Victim’s brother says ‘plea against public policy’

Resham Singh, one of the prime witnesses and brother of firing victim Krishan Bhagwan Singh, on Wednesday filed an application, seeking permission to assist the court in proceedings initiated by prosecution to grant pardon to inspector Pardeep Singh. He said the prosecution application is “against public policy” and is likely to destroy the case completely.

“The witnesses have given clear account of the role of all the accused at the place of occurrence. It is clearly deposed by the witnesses like DSP Harjinder Singh that it was Pardeep, who started the action at spot by slapping and abusing the protestors and subsequently giving kick blows to the peaceful protestors. Had Pardeep not resorted to slapping, abusing and giving kick blows the situation would not have turned violent at all. Also there were accounts of his role in fabrication of FIR and gunshots on the escort vehicle of SSP Sharma,” he added.

“Witness Beant Singh in his statement said that it was Pardeep who fired at him on the direction of Sharma,” he said.

