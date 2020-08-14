e-paper
21-yr-old youth killed in Zirakpur accident

21-yr-old youth killed in Zirakpur accident

The victim has been identified as Narinder Singh, a resident of Baltana in Zirakpur

Aug 14, 2020 22:40 IST
HT Correspondent
A 21-year-old year youth was killed while his friend was injured after a car moving on the wrong side hit their scooter near Sohi Banquet Hall on the Zirakpur-Panchkula road, police said on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Narinder Singh, a resident of Baltana in Zirakpur. The accident took place late on Thursday evening when he was riding an Activa with his friend Ritashu.

A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered against the unknown driver at the Dhakoli police station. Narinder’s body was handed over to his family after postmortem. The search for the car driver is on, said investigating officer Deepak Rana.

