Mon, Jul 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

22 nurses receive Best Nursing Personnel awards in Chennai

PTI |
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 05:50 pm IST

22 nurses receive Best Nursing Personnel awards in Chennai

Chennai, As many as 22 nurses received the Best Nursing Personnel and Lifetime Achievement awards 2025 during the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council here on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who presented the awards, also inaugurated the centenary celebrations of TNNMC. He released the logo of the council on the occasion.

Over 2.5 lakh members of the TNNMC were engaged in medical service not only in Tamil Nadu but also all over the world, he said.

"From being the foundation of the rural health system, to serving as the frontline warriors who save humanity in times of pandemic, disaster, and war, nurses are always worthy of admiration," the Deputy CM said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

Speaking after giving away the awards, Udhayanidhi said the presence of nurses gave one a great sense of self-confidence and security because every child born in the world sees the face of the nurse before he/she sees his own mother.

The role of nurses was unique and cannot be forgotten, he said, and lauded their service. "You all know that our Chief Minister , who was admitted in hospital, returned home yesterday. I express my gratitude to the doctors, and most importantly, the nurses like you," Udhayanidhi said.

He recalled that the council was started during the rule of the Justice Party, precursor to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, in 1926. Similar to the nursing community, which vaccinated people from diseases, the Dravidian movement leaders like Periyar Ramasamy, and former Chief Ministers: C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, went from village to village to spread rational ideas to solve the diseases that gripped society.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Chennai Mayor R Priya, TNNMC Registrar S Ani Grace Kalaimathi, and others spoke.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cities / 22 nurses receive Best Nursing Personnel awards in Chennai
