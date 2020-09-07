e-paper
22-year-old man arrested for vehicle theft in Navi Mumbai, 3 bikes recovered

cities Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:12 IST
Farhan Shaikh
The Vashi police have arrested a 22-year-old man for stealing scooters and recovered three two-wheelers from his possession. He changed the number plates of the stolen bikes to hide the crime.

The officials were investigating multiple cases of bike thefts in Vashi. The accused Shoaib Ansari alias Anis, 22, was arrested based on a CCTV footage.

Following his arrest, Ansari confessed to stealing three bikes from Vashi. Ansari, a Koparkhairane resident is unemployed, said police, adding that he has no prior criminal records.

“Ansari used a master key to steal the bikes from Vashi. After stealing the bike, he would fix a fake registration number plate on the bike. After interrogating him, we recovered two bikes and a scooter valued at ₹1.2 lakh from his possession, along with three extra number plates,” said an officer from Vashi police station.

Ansari has been booked under section 379 (punishment of theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

