e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 22-yr-old arrested for stealing bikes in Kalyan, 4 others on the run

22-yr-old arrested for stealing bikes in Kalyan, 4 others on the run

cities Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:17 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by Khadakpada police in Kalyan on Thursday for stealing 16 two-wheelers. The man used master keys and innovative techniques to steal bikes.

Police said that the accused, Sidharth Kamble, 22, a resident of Ambivli, stole bikes from Kalyan-Dombivli and hid them on the outskirts in Ambivli, Baneli and Mohna villages.

A police official said, “The accused worked with four others to steal these bikes. They have stolen all these bikes by breaking handle lock or tampering wires of the bike.”

The other accused are on the run. They are identified as Raju Wagh, Faruq Irani, Innu Irani and Hasan Irani. “The team worked in different areas to steal bikes. They had mechanical knowledge of the bikes. The bikes stolen were further used for crimes of chain and mobile snatching by history sheeters,” the official added.

Police are searching for the other four accused. Kamble is new in this work and was trained by other four accused.

top news
‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In