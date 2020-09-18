22-yr-old arrested for stealing bikes in Kalyan, 4 others on the run

cities

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:17 IST

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by Khadakpada police in Kalyan on Thursday for stealing 16 two-wheelers. The man used master keys and innovative techniques to steal bikes.

Police said that the accused, Sidharth Kamble, 22, a resident of Ambivli, stole bikes from Kalyan-Dombivli and hid them on the outskirts in Ambivli, Baneli and Mohna villages.

A police official said, “The accused worked with four others to steal these bikes. They have stolen all these bikes by breaking handle lock or tampering wires of the bike.”

The other accused are on the run. They are identified as Raju Wagh, Faruq Irani, Innu Irani and Hasan Irani. “The team worked in different areas to steal bikes. They had mechanical knowledge of the bikes. The bikes stolen were further used for crimes of chain and mobile snatching by history sheeters,” the official added.

Police are searching for the other four accused. Kamble is new in this work and was trained by other four accused.