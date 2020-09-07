23-yr-old man dies of bullet injury in Kapurthala clash; 4 booked for murder

cities

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 18:55 IST

Kapurthala A youth died of bullet injuries, while about a dozen others were injured in Bhandaal Bet village of the Kapurthala on Sunday in a clash between two families.

Police came to know about 23-year-old Vishal Thakur’s death on Sunday night after which four people were booked for murder on statement of victim’s father Surinder Kumar.

Those booked have been identified as Surti of Mehtabgarh in Kapurthala, his brother Raj, and latter’s friends Vicky and Vijay of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Sarabjit Singh said a clash occurred between families of Sikander and his sister Razia over use of land for tying cattle.

The SP said before police came to know about the youth’s death, Surti had lodged a complaint and an FIR was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Arms Act against Razia, her seven family members and some unidentified people.

“We were informed by locals that a man had also died and on the statement of his father, we booked four people for murder. It is still being investigated how the man died and who opened the fire during the fight. No arrest has been made,” SP said.