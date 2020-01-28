e-paper
24x7 Mumbai plan: City may get body like London's Night Time Commission

24x7 Mumbai plan: City may get body like London’s Night Time Commission

cities Updated: Jan 28, 2020 00:45 IST
With the ‘24x7 Mumbai’ plan rolled out, here’s another first for the city– a body to find more opportunities; better the security, transport and give suggestions to make the most of the initiative, similar to London’s Night Time Commission.

Environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray exclusively told HT, “I have suggested that we set up a night commission with an additional municipal commissioner (AMC) to be given charge for coordinating the basics with all agencies concerned in regards to implementing Mumbai’s nightlife plan.”

The London Night Time Commission, in its report on 6pm to 6am published in January last year, came up with suggestions for the mayor to improve the nightlife. The recommendations included a night test for all new policies to rate their impact on London’s culture, sociability, wellbeing and economy, a Night Time Guidance for boroughs (areas), and a London Night Time Data Observatory on the economy, transport, licensing, infrastructure, safety and health. The commission said the “mayor should help establish new partnerships to improve safety, reduce violence and make London welcoming for everyone at night, along with setting up of a working group for smoother and safer commute”.

The idea was discussed during one of the meetings of the authorities on the 24x7 plan. On January 16, Thackeray, with civic chief Praveen Pardeshi and city police commissioner Sanjay Barve, announced the implementation of the ‘24x7 policy’ that allows shopping malls, eateries, commercial complexes in defunct mills and other gated communities to operate through the night. HT was the first to report that the Mumbai Police and the BMC would permit the establishments to stay open all night. A senior BMC official said, “Eventually, we will require a team to focus on the functioning. It could look at all aspects such as the days when it will be feasible, the plan during festivals or IPL matches and way to boost revenue.”

Pankaj Joshi, city-based urban planner, said, “The plan needs inter-departmental coordination. Such a commission should be top priority.”

