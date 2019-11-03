25% increase in foreign tourists in Chandigarh since UNESCO heritage tag

cities

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 00:27 IST

The City Beautiful has seen a 25% increase in foreign tourists since it got UNESCO world heritage status for its Capitol Complex buildings in 2016, reveal yearly tourism figures from the UT administration.

The data obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act also reflects a 30% increase in domestic tourists, as computed till 2018 (see box).

While 31,549 foreigners visited Chandigarh in 2016, the figure increased to 39,681 in 2018. Similarly, the domestic visitors, which were 11.8 lakh in 2016, increased to 15.4 lakh two years later.

However, experts point that UT’s potential for tourism was much larger if it was aggressively promoted as a niche destination for modern architecture.

Deepika Gandhi, director, Le Corbusier Centre, said there was a growing trend world over with regards to people travelling for modern architecture.

“Here we are sitting on a gold mine, as we have the world’s finest buildings by master architects. We need a multipronged approach to promote these through better packaging of destinations and aggressive marketing,” she said.

She added that the administration also needed to focus on attracting domestic tourists. “How many cities in India have UNESCO heritage sites?” she asked.

PROMOTION PLAN FIZZLED OUT

Soon after Capitol Complex was designated as a world heritage site, UT officials had claimed to start brand campaigns on the lines of states like Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to lure tourists from India and abroad. But, the plan fizzled out.

Let alone tourists from outside the city, even residents still believe that Capitol Complex is out-of-bounds, being a high-security zone.

This reflects the administration’s failure to quell their concerns about the area being off-limits, as it houses the secretariats of Punjab and Haryana, the assembly, Punjab and Haryana high court and the Open Hand monument.

While tourism principal secretary Arun Gupta said he could not give immediate comments on the matter, president of the Chandigarh Hospitality Association, Ankit Gupta, said UT must come up with innovative ideas for promotion of city’s tourism as done by cities and states with heavy footfall of tourists.

Gupta said UT must run a focused brand campaign to promote tourism. It must be visible at the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi and other major airports of the country, besides on social media platforms. He also said that Chandigarh administration must pursue better connectivity of Chandigarh International Airport, which was missing right now.

City hotelier Manmohan Singh said most hoteliers were worried due to extremely low occupancy. “There is a need to make the Capitol Complex more happening. Sightseeing may not bring tourists to Chandigarh, so we need to spin some activities around the tourist places to make them more alive,” he added.