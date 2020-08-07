e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 25 new Covid-19 cases in Himachal, tally rises to 3,075

25 new Covid-19 cases in Himachal, tally rises to 3,075

Of the new cases, 13 were reported in Chamba, eight in Shimla, four in Bilaspur and three in Solan

cities Updated: Aug 07, 2020 19:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Till date, 1,61,202 people have been tested for Covid-19 in Himachal.
Till date, 1,61,202 people have been tested for Covid-19 in Himachal.(HT Photo)
         

Twenty-eight people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal on Friday, taking the state tally to 3,075, officials said.

Of the new cases, 13 were reported in Chamba, eight in Shimla, four in Bilaspur and three in Solan. Also, 51 more people have been cured in the state.

Chamba deputy commissioner Vivek Bhatia said among the 13 cases reported in the district, eight are from Dharog locality of Chamba town. They are primary contacts of people who had tested positive earlier. The virus spread from a 60-year-old senior citizen who had tested positive in random sampling and has no travel history.

On August 5, sixteen people from the same locality had tested positive for the virus. In less than a week, 25 people were infected in the locality.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old girl, who had returned from Karnataka, has tested positive in NHPC colony and two cases are from Chaugan locality of Chamba town. A solider, who returned from Leh, has tested positive in Dalhousie.

In Shimla, eight people have tested positive. Among them is an attendant of Himachal Pradesh power minister Sukhram Chaudhary, who tested positive for the virus on Thursday. Chaudhary’s two daughters have also contracted the disease.

Till date, 1,61,202 people have been tested for Covid-19 in Himachal. The state has 1,119 active cases, 1,916 people have recovered and 12 have succumbed to the virus.

Solan is the worst-hit district in Himachal Pradesh with 761cases followed by Kangra with 500 cases. Sirmaur has 370 cases, Hamirpur 339, Una 264, Mandi 227, Shimla 196, Chamba 150, Bilaspur 138, Kullu 86, Kinnaur 46 and Lahaul-Spiti has four cases.

top news
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
15 killed, 50 trapped after landslide in Kerala’s Idukki: What we know so far
15 killed, 50 trapped after landslide in Kerala’s Idukki: What we know so far
A week before Rajasthan assembly session, Raje meets BJP chief  Nadda
A week before Rajasthan assembly session, Raje meets BJP chief  Nadda
Seers demand memorial pillars for those who lost lives for Ram temple
Seers demand memorial pillars for those who lost lives for Ram temple
Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Lucknow hospital
Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Lucknow hospital
India retains rights to host 2021 ICC T20 World Cup: Report
India retains rights to host 2021 ICC T20 World Cup: Report
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In