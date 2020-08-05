25 test positive in Himachal, tally touches 2,904

cities

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:32 IST

Twenty-five people tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on Wednesday, taking the tally to 2,904.

Seventeen cases were reported in Chamba and four each in Kangra and Hamirpur. Chamba chief medical officer (CMO) Rajesh Guleri said 16 cases had been reported in Dharog Mohalla of Chamba town alone. All are primary contacts of a 60-year-old man of the same locality.

Guleri said that the senior citizen tested positive two-days ago when he went to the hospital for a hernia operation. Samples of his primary contacts were sent for testing, of which 17 turned out positive. The patient had no travel history and the source of infection is yet to be traced. One person has tested positive in Dradda village of the district. This was the steepest single-day spike in Chamba district.

In Kangra, a paramilitary personnel was among the four people to test positive. The 33-year-old jawan had returned from Leh on July 28. A man from Dadasiba with a travel history to Mumabai and a man from Shahpur, who had returned from West Bengal, also tested positive. They were institutionally quarantined. The fourth patient resides in the Jwalamukhi area. He was the primary contact of a Covid-19 patient.

Hamirpur CMO Dr Archana Soni said an Indian Army jawan, who had returned from Siachen via Chandigarh, was among the four patients to test positive in the district. The solider was in home quarantine. A man and his son, aged 41 and 12, residents of Chamned village tested positive. They had travelled to Jalandhar. One person tested positive in Barsar area.

The state now has 1,147 active cases, while 1,717 patients have recovered. The state has reported 12 deaths due to the infection. Till date, 1.56 lakh people have been tested for Covid-19, of which 2,904 tested positive.

Solan is the worst-hit district in Himachal Pradesh with 734 cases followed by Kangra with 496 cases. Sirmaur has 355 cases, Hamirpur 322, Una 244, Mandi 220, Shimla 182, Chamba 136, Bilaspur 127, Kinnaur 45, Kullu 37 and Lahaul-Spiti has four cases.