25-year-old man arrested for filming, abusing two women constables in Greater Noida

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 23:05 IST

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly taking photographs of two women constables and abusing them in Greater Noida.

According to the complaint filed by one of the constables, they were patrolling the streets in Sector Beta 1 area on Friday when the incident took place. “We found some boys sleeping at a bus stand in the afternoon. We asked them not to rest at the bus stand and advised them to go home. At the same time, the suspect, Ashish Thakur, arrived at the spot on a motorcycle and started capturing our photos,” she said. When confronted, the suspect abused the constables and then fled the spot, she added.

The women police personnel informed the control room and informed them about the alleged incident. A police response vehicle (PRV) reached the spot and chased the suspect who had fled towards Sector Delta. The police said that on being apprehended, the suspect allegedly manhandled two constables from the PRV team and threatened them.

The suspect, a resident of Brahmpuri mohalla in Dadri, had told the women constables that he was a reporter, but, the police said, an initial probe found the claim false.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that Sector Beta 2 police had registered a case against Thakur under Sections 354 C (voyeurism), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code. “The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” he said.