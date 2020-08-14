e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 26-year-old Navi Mumbai resident offered job overseas, duped of ₹5.79 lakh

26-year-old Navi Mumbai resident offered job overseas, duped of ₹5.79 lakh

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2020 03:22 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

Days after a 26-year-old woman from Airoli returned to India after completing her Master’s degree in Australia, she was cheated of Rs5.79 lakh in a phishing attack. The Rabale police have registered a case of cheating following her complaint.

The police said that the incident took place between February and March.

The complainant, Nilakshi More, returned to the country on February 11 after completing her biotechnology course. Soon after, she updated her details on a job search portal, including her qualification and contact details.

On February 22, she received a job offer from an email ID which was made to look like the official correspondence of a Canada-based chemical company.

The fraudsters made her fill a form and a few days later, communicated through the same e-mail id to inform her that she had been selected for the job. Later, a woman who identified herself as Lynn Desautels called More on her number and asked her for more details.

She then connected the complainant to another woman who posed as an agent in New Delhi. The woman identified herself as Nora Jayden and told More that she would have to pay Rs35,800 as work visa charges. She also made the complainant pay Rs88,650 for the work permit, said the police.

Later, More paid an additional Rs2.89 lakh towards travel expenses including flight tickets. Once she transferred the large amount, the accused her asked for more money to create a new bank account for her and made her transfer Rs1.65 lakh.

“However, the accused kept calling her and asked her for more money on various pretexts. Then the complainant found something amiss and after verifying some details, found that the email id on which she was sent the job interest was fake,” said an officer from Rabale police station.

More recently approached the police, following which a case was registered against the two women, Desautels and Jayden on Tuesday.

top news
Modi set to become longest serving non-Congress PM
Modi set to become longest serving non-Congress PM
Daily tests inch closer to targeted 1 million mark
Daily tests inch closer to targeted 1 million mark
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Connectivity gets better but parts of India still logged out
Connectivity gets better but parts of India still logged out
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
Fewer guests, police in PPE at Red Fort for August 15 celebrations
Fewer guests, police in PPE at Red Fort for August 15 celebrations
25 yrs on, access to quality internet possible for only half the population
25 yrs on, access to quality internet possible for only half the population
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In