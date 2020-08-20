27.7% people in containment zones have Covid antibodies

cities

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 21:22 IST

Chandigarh Antibodies against the Covid-19 infection have been found in 27.7% of people in Punjab’s five containment zones, as per the findings of a serological (sero) survey that was conducted between August 1 and 17, covering a systematically selected random sample population of 1,250 people.

A sero survey is conducted to determine the extent of exposure to the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes the coronavirus disease.

Punjab’s first such exclusive survey was conducted by the health department in containment and micro-containment zones where the risk of infection spread was the highest.

The survey findings, submitted to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh during a Covid review meeting on Thursday, showed the presence of antibodies against SARS-CoV2 virus among 40% population in the containment zone of Amritsar district, followed by 35.6% in Ludhiana, 33.2% in SAS Nagar, 19.2% in Patiala and 10.8% in Jalandhar.

For the survey, five containment zones with highest number of Covid cases were identified, each in Patiala, SAS Nagar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar cities. The samples included 250 people from each zone, and from each of the selected households, an adult above the age of 18 was randomly tested.

“However, in the remaining parts of the cities, prevalence of SARS-CoV2 antibodies will be lower, and in the rural areas the prevalence will be the least. The survey was done using Rapid Antibody Testing kits,” said an official spokesperson of the government.

‘Not much to be made of survey’

State government’s health advisory expert group headed by Dr KK Talwar said not much conclusions should be made from this survey as it reflects the scenario in containment zones and micro-containment zones only.

“This survey only shows us the results of our containment strategies. The herd immunity can only be determined by the state-level survey that the ICMR is expected to start in all states this week,” said Dr Talwar.

He said team of trained field assistants and laboratory technicians collected the data under the supervision of a medical officer.