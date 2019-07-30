27-yr-old Civil Services aspirant hangs herself, was depressed over exam: Cops

delhi

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:42 IST

A 27-year-old Chartered Accountant (CA), preparing for Civil Services exams, allegedly killed herself by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her rented home in West Delhi’s Janakpuri on Monday evening.

The body was found hanging by her husband, a lawyer, who returned home from office around 7 pm, the police said.

No note was recovered from the woman’s possession or the spot. Quoting the woman’s family members, police said that she was depressed because her preparation for Civil Services exams was not going well.

“The woman’s family has not suspected any foul play and has not accused the woman’s husband and in-laws of any wrongdoing. Also, the footage of a CCTV camera installed near the house shows that the woman had locked the main door after her husband left for work in the morning. Nobody else visited the house, nor did the woman come out till her husband returned in the evening,” said Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (west).

DCP Bhardwaj said that the incident came to their notice when the husband returned home and found his wife hanging. He told police that his wife did not answer calls that he made from office during the day. “When he returned home, he found the door locked from inside. When she did not respond to repeated knocks on the door, the husband panicked and alerted his neighbours,” said a police officer, who asked not to be named.

A neighbour then called the police control room, a police team arrived and broke open the door and found the woman hanging in the bedroom. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, the police said.

According to DCP Bhardwaj, an inquest proceeding under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been initiated and the local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) was asked to probe the matter since the couple had not completed seven years of their marriage.

Police said the couple had after courtship got married last year and had moved to the Janakpuri’s C-block rented house just a few months ago from southwest Delhi’s Palam area.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 12:35 IST