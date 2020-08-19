270kg ganja recovered, two held from Jind

cities

Two persons were arrested and 270kg ganja was recovered from their possession in Jind’s Kila Zafargarh on Tuesday, police said.

The accused have been identified as Kamal alias Bholu and Ajay, both from Jind district.

Detective team in-charge Inspector Samarjeet said they seized 270kg ganja from a truck coming towards Jind side and arrested two persons.

“During questioning, the accused confessed that they brought the ganja from Vishakapatam and were planning to supply it to various parts of Jind. We have booked them under the NDPS Act and started investigating the role of other accused in this case,” he added.