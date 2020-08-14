₹28-crore fraud: Jammu court sends accused to five-day police remand

cities

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 20:29 IST

A local court here on Friday sent a fraudster, who is also a murder accused, to five-day police remand to get more leads in the investigation of a high profile case.

Involved in ₹28-crore fraud, the accused has been identified as Gurdeep Singh of Channi Himmat here.

The Jammu crime branch had moved an application before the additional sessions court here to seek police remand of the notorious fraudster and prime accused, who was arrested by the crime branch from Mohali, Punjab, on August 12.

The accused had been absconding for more than eight years to evade arrest in case under sections 406, 409, 420, 468, 471, 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code registered at the Gandhi Nagar police station in Jammu.

“The accused had gone into hiding along with his wife and family. During investigation, it had come to the fore that he had fled to the US and Australia in this duration after transferring a huge amount of money to these countries and had also acquired property and business there,” said an official spokesperson.

Gurdeep is also involved in three different criminal cases registered at the police stations in Channi Himmat, Batote (Ramban district), besides a money laundering case, he added.

The court observed that the offence attributed to the accused is heinous and non-bailable and allowed his remand to police custody for five days so that further evidence of involvement of Gurdeep and others is collected.