Home / Cities / 3,304 fresh Covid cases, 62 deaths reported in Pune district on Tuesday

cities Updated: Sep 22, 2020 21:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune: On Tuesday, Pune district reported 3,304 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. A total of 62 people were declared dead due to the infection, as per the state health department.

Currently, Pune district has a total of 2.67 lakh Covid cases, of which 2.01 lakh have recovered, 5,369 have been declared dead due to the infection and 59,774 are active cases.

Pune rural reported 1,110 new cases, taking its final count to 53,404. Eighteen deaths reported on Tuesday puts the toll at 1,097, according to the state health department.

As per the Pune municipal corporation (PMC), Pune city reported 1,414 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the total count to 1,44,265. A total of 42 deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 3,303.

The Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) reported 780 fresh cases, taking its final tally to 69,350 with two deaths reported on Tuesday. The PCMC death toll stands at 968.

As per the state health department, 20,206 patients were discharged across the state, taking the final discharged count to 9,36,554. The recovery rate in the state is 75.36%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.69%. Currently 18,70,200 people are in home quarantine and 34,982 people are in institutional quarantine.

