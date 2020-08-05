3,809 public complaints pending with MCG, commissioner sets 15-day deadline

cities

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:50 IST

At least 3,809 public complaints were pending with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) till July 30, according to an internal assessment done by the civic body, forcing the commissioner to set a 15-day deadline to resolve all issues.

The maximum number of pending complaints -- 532 -- were with MCG’s water supply and sewerage wing, followed by 333 complaints pending with the chief engineer. More than 250 were regarding sanitation-related issues.

MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh directed the staff to resolve all complaints on priority within 15 days.

“I have directed officials to resolve all public complaints within the next two weeks and start clearing their backlog. We want to be a civic body where all complaints can be resolved soon after it has been lodged and all efforts are being undertaken to achieve this goal. If an official is not clearing pending complaints without any valid reason,necessary action will be initiated against them,” said Singh.

The pendency report, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, says that till July 30, there are 67 unattended complaints regarding enforcement, 67 complaints regarding taxation, 98 related to C&D waste collection, 96 about horticulture, and 69 on electrical-related issues.

MCG’s joint commissioners cumulatively have 196 public complaints that are waiting to be addressed.

The maximum number of complaints -- 2592 -- were lodged through MCG’s call centre.

There are 152 complaints pending through the Social Media Grievance Tracker (SMGT), 58 through the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 330 through MCG’s own social media accounts, 42 through Sameer Portal, 372 through CM’s window and 263 through PM’s window.

“We have repeatedly raised an issue with MCG through different platforms that services and jurisdiction of the MCG end right where the boundary walls of societies and condominiums start. Yet we are still paying property taxes to MCG. This isn’t the case with private townships where MCG is still offering civic amenities in return. We are yet to get any reply from the MCG on this, and I am sure there are many other residents who would have raised the same query but are also awaiting answers,” said Nilesh Tandon, president of Fresco Apartments RWA.

Pending complaints have been a major issue with the MCG. In November 2018, the chief minister’s office (CMO) issued a show-cause notice to the civic body for its poor performance in resolving public complaints, especially through SMGT and CM window.

In May, HT reported how the MCG had resolved a resident’s complaint on its social media account regarding waterlogging in Kadipur, after a gap of 10 months. The resident had raised the complaint on July 12 last year.

Just as recently as February, Singh had conducted a review meeting on pending public complaints with officials concerned and directed them to resolve them at the earliest.