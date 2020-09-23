3,847 fresh Covid cases, 61 deaths reported in Pune district on Wednesday

cities

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 20:27 IST

Pune: On Wednesday, the district reported 3,847 fresh Covid-19 cases. In a 24-hour period, 61 people were declared dead due to the infection, as per the state health department.

Currently Pune district has a total of 2.70 lakh Covid cases, of which 2.06 lakh have recovered. The city’s death toll as per the state’s data is at 5,430, with total active cases at 59,332.

According to the state health department, Pune rural reported 1,264 new cases, taking its final count to 54,668. Twenty-two Covid-related deaths put the rural death toll at 1,119.

Pune city reported 1,797 fresh cases, as per the Pune municipal corporation (PMC), taking the total case count to 1,46,062. The death toll stands at 3,329, after 26 Covid-related deaths were reported on Wednesday.

The Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) reported 786 fresh cases, taking its final count to 70,136. Thirteen deaths were reported on Wednesday, putting the death toll at 981.

The state health department reported that 19,476 patients were discharged across the state taking the final discharged count to 9,56,030. The recovery rate in the state is at 75.65%. The state case fatality rate is 2.68%. Currently 18,75,424 people in the state are in home quarantine, with 34,457 in institutional quarantine.