3 arrested for setting woman on fire in UP

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:59 IST

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old woman who was burnt alive following a dispute between two families in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district late on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

Following a dispute with the family members of the deceased, identified as Shraddha, the three accused allegedly set her ablaze after pouring kerosene over her.

She was rushed to a hospital in Lucknow and died during treatment, said deputy superintendent of police Vijay Mall Yadav.

According to Yadav, before succumbing to her injuries, the woman named the three alleged assailants.

Police said the families of the deceased and accused had an ongoing dispute which started in June, following which a complaint was lodged by each side and two FIRs were registered.

The deceased’s father, Pradeep Singh, was also arrested in connection with the matter then.