e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 3 arrested for setting woman on fire in UP

3 arrested for setting woman on fire in UP

Following a dispute with the family members of the deceased, identified as Shraddha, the three accused allegedly set her ablaze after pouring kerosene over her.

cities Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sultanpur
Police said the families of the deceased and accused had an ongoing dispute which started in June, following which a complaint was lodged by each side and two FIRs were registered.
Police said the families of the deceased and accused had an ongoing dispute which started in June, following which a complaint was lodged by each side and two FIRs were registered.
         

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old woman who was burnt alive following a dispute between two families in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district late on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

Following a dispute with the family members of the deceased, identified as Shraddha, the three accused allegedly set her ablaze after pouring kerosene over her.

She was rushed to a hospital in Lucknow and died during treatment, said deputy superintendent of police Vijay Mall Yadav.

According to Yadav, before succumbing to her injuries, the woman named the three alleged assailants.

Police said the families of the deceased and accused had an ongoing dispute which started in June, following which a complaint was lodged by each side and two FIRs were registered.

The deceased’s father, Pradeep Singh, was also arrested in connection with the matter then.

tags
top news
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Samson, Smith outdo CSK in six-hitting spree as RR win by 16 runs
Samson, Smith outdo CSK in six-hitting spree as RR win by 16 runs
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In