e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 3 from Panvel held for stealing temple donations, bikes

3 from Panvel held for stealing temple donations, bikes

cities Updated: Aug 24, 2020 01:45 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

Three men from Panvel were arrested by the Khandeshwar police on last week for raiding at least three temple donation boxes and stealing bikes during the lockdown. The accused were held with the four stolen bikes and the donation boxes, totally valued at ₹85,500.

According to Khandeshwar police, the three accused have been as identified as Santosh Chavan, 26, Suraj Devre, 20, and Akash Gade, 20. All three men have criminal records with multiple cases of theft.

“During the investigation, we discovered that the men had stolen from at least three temples’ donation boxes. The men would steal scooters, then raid temples at night and decamp with the donation boxes. Based on CCTV footage, the men were nabbed from Panvel,” said Vaibhavkumar Ronge, sub-inspector at Khandeshwar police station.

The trio has been stealing from the jurisdictions of Khandeshwar and Panvel. Four scooters have been recovered from their possession. The men had parked the bikes near the railway tracks at Khandeshwar, which they planned to sell later.

The accused were arrested on Thursday from Panvel, where they stay in slum pockets. They have been booked for house break-in and theft in seven cases that have been solved with their arrests.

top news
US considering fast-tracking UK Covid-19 vaccine before election: Report
US considering fast-tracking UK Covid-19 vaccine before election: Report
As leadership debate rages in Congress, Goa leadership backs Gandhi family
As leadership debate rages in Congress, Goa leadership backs Gandhi family
Bayern Munich beat wasteful PSG by solitary goal to win 6th European title
Bayern Munich beat wasteful PSG by solitary goal to win 6th European title
Covid-19: Delhi Metro will resume as soon as Centre gives nod, says DMRC
Covid-19: Delhi Metro will resume as soon as Centre gives nod, says DMRC
AG KK Venugopal declines permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for contempt of court
AG KK Venugopal declines permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for contempt of court
Airplane mode and prepaid SIMs: Some Israelis dodge Covid-19 tracking
Airplane mode and prepaid SIMs: Some Israelis dodge Covid-19 tracking
China approves emergency usage of Covid-19 vaccines: Report
China approves emergency usage of Covid-19 vaccines: Report
Covid update: Serum Institute clarifies; SOPs for TV shoots; weekend lockdown
Covid update: Serum Institute clarifies; SOPs for TV shoots; weekend lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In