3 masked men loot shopkeeper of ₹2.5 lakh at gunpoint

cities

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 22:00 IST

In a gunpoint robbery, three unidentified masked men snatched a bag containing cash worth ₹2.5 lakh from a shopkeeper in Sohana here, police said on Wednesday.

The complainant, Ashish Kumar Agarwal, said the incident took place at his hardware store around 8pm on Tuesday.

At first, only two of the accused came to Ashish pretending to be customers. They bought a product from him, but asked to wait for their friend as he was on his way there with the payment. Suddenly, they pointed a gun at him and threatened to handover the bag of cash placed near him.

The complainant said as soon as he gave them the money, the duo fled from the spot in a Hyundai i20 car, which was being driven by their third partner. Ashish told the police that the accused even tried to his snatch his gold chain, but could not succeed.

According to the police, the robbery was captured by the CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene.

“Our investigation is on and the miscreants will be nabbed soon,” said ASI Satnam Singh, the investigation officer.

A case has been registered against the suspects under sections 379-B, 511 and 34 of the IPC and relevant Sections of the Arms Act at the Sohana police station.