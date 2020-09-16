e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 3 masked men loot shopkeeper of ₹2.5 lakh at gunpoint

3 masked men loot shopkeeper of ₹2.5 lakh at gunpoint

The accused also tried to snatch the hardware store owner’s gold chain, but could not succeed.

cities Updated: Sep 16, 2020 22:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

In a gunpoint robbery, three unidentified masked men snatched a bag containing cash worth ₹2.5 lakh from a shopkeeper in Sohana here, police said on Wednesday.

The complainant, Ashish Kumar Agarwal, said the incident took place at his hardware store around 8pm on Tuesday.

At first, only two of the accused came to Ashish pretending to be customers. They bought a product from him, but asked to wait for their friend as he was on his way there with the payment. Suddenly, they pointed a gun at him and threatened to handover the bag of cash placed near him.

The complainant said as soon as he gave them the money, the duo fled from the spot in a Hyundai i20 car, which was being driven by their third partner. Ashish told the police that the accused even tried to his snatch his gold chain, but could not succeed.

According to the police, the robbery was captured by the CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene.

“Our investigation is on and the miscreants will be nabbed soon,” said ASI Satnam Singh, the investigation officer.

A case has been registered against the suspects under sections 379-B, 511 and 34 of the IPC and relevant Sections of the Arms Act at the Sohana police station.

top news
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve, attended Day 1 of Parliament monsoon session
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve, attended Day 1 of Parliament monsoon session
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
What Delhi’s former chief cop says on Umar Khalid, Kapil Mishra
What Delhi’s former chief cop says on Umar Khalid, Kapil Mishra
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
The Taste with Vir: In times when hate sells, how will News TV regulation work?
The Taste with Vir: In times when hate sells, how will News TV regulation work?
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In