3-member panel to study Punjabi varsity’s woes, give report in a month

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 19:37 IST

Patiala Taking serious note of financial and administrative mismanagement at Punjabi University, the state government has formed a three-member high-level committee to suggest measures to improve the functioning of the ‘beleaguered’ university.

The three members are additional chief secretary (revenue) Viswajeet Khanna; higher education secretary Rahul Bhandari and university vice-chancellor Prof BS Ghuman. According to budgetary proposals for this fiscal, the varsity expects an income of ₹380 crore, with expenditure at ₹676 crore, leaving a massive ₹296-crore deficit.

The commission’s mandate is to thoroughly work upon improving fiscal health of the university, which is presently in doldrums as it has been toiling hard to meet its committed expenditure. “The committee has been formed with approval from the chief minister, following which the department of higher education and languages issued the final notification,” an official said.

Bhandari said the main aim of the committee is to come up with measures for overall improvement of the varsity’s financial condition.

“It includes optimisation of salary budget, quality of staff and courses of the university, increasing revenues, rationalisation of pay scales and pension benefits for faculty and staff based on the guidelines of Punjab government. We want to institutionalise transparent procurement procedures,” Bhandari said, adding, “The committee will submit its report within one month.”

Bhandari said the committee will also review irregular appointments made in the past for teaching and non-teaching staff and suggest action thereon.

On the directions of state government, the varsity had appointed retired IAS officer Manjit Singh Narang as honorary advisor to the V-C to help it tide over its acute financial crisis last month. Narang, however, resigned, accusing the V-C of deliberately delaying his joining.

For other administrative measures, the committee will suggest reviewing of courses and consequent rationalisation (including redeployment) of faculty within and across departments. Reforms in the working of constituent colleges, regional centres and neighbourhood campuses will also be suggested.

The notification states that the committee will also review the system of admission and examination and suggest suitable reform measures. It will also examine the current use of IT in pedagogy, including digital delivery of content, and academic management of the courses.