e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 3-member panel to study Punjabi varsity’s woes, give report in a month

3-member panel to study Punjabi varsity’s woes, give report in a month

According to budgetary proposals for this fiscal, the varsity expects an income of ₹380 crore, with expenditure at ₹676 crore, leaving a massive ₹296-crore deficit

cities Updated: Aug 12, 2020 19:37 IST
Navrajdeep Singh
Navrajdeep Singh
Hindustan Times, Patiala
The commission’s mandate is to work upon improving fiscal health of the university.
The commission’s mandate is to work upon improving fiscal health of the university.(HT file )
         

Patiala Taking serious note of financial and administrative mismanagement at Punjabi University, the state government has formed a three-member high-level committee to suggest measures to improve the functioning of the ‘beleaguered’ university.

The three members are additional chief secretary (revenue) Viswajeet Khanna; higher education secretary Rahul Bhandari and university vice-chancellor Prof BS Ghuman. According to budgetary proposals for this fiscal, the varsity expects an income of ₹380 crore, with expenditure at ₹676 crore, leaving a massive ₹296-crore deficit.

The commission’s mandate is to thoroughly work upon improving fiscal health of the university, which is presently in doldrums as it has been toiling hard to meet its committed expenditure. “The committee has been formed with approval from the chief minister, following which the department of higher education and languages issued the final notification,” an official said.

Bhandari said the main aim of the committee is to come up with measures for overall improvement of the varsity’s financial condition.

“It includes optimisation of salary budget, quality of staff and courses of the university, increasing revenues, rationalisation of pay scales and pension benefits for faculty and staff based on the guidelines of Punjab government. We want to institutionalise transparent procurement procedures,” Bhandari said, adding, “The committee will submit its report within one month.”

Bhandari said the committee will also review irregular appointments made in the past for teaching and non-teaching staff and suggest action thereon.

On the directions of state government, the varsity had appointed retired IAS officer Manjit Singh Narang as honorary advisor to the V-C to help it tide over its acute financial crisis last month. Narang, however, resigned, accusing the V-C of deliberately delaying his joining.

For other administrative measures, the committee will suggest reviewing of courses and consequent rationalisation (including redeployment) of faculty within and across departments. Reforms in the working of constituent colleges, regional centres and neighbourhood campuses will also be suggested.

The notification states that the committee will also review the system of admission and examination and suggest suitable reform measures. It will also examine the current use of IT in pedagogy, including digital delivery of content, and academic management of the courses.

top news
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies after cardiac arrest
Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies after cardiac arrest
Imran Khan govt’s warning backfires, sends army chief to firefight in Saudi
Imran Khan govt’s warning backfires, sends army chief to firefight in Saudi
AYUSH minister tests positive for coronavirus, opts for home isolation
AYUSH minister tests positive for coronavirus, opts for home isolation
Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism
Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism
‘Fight on’: Arrested Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai tells staff
‘Fight on’: Arrested Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai tells staff
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In