3 Rajouri labourers missing from Shopian since July 17

cities

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:04 IST

Suspecting foul play, the family of three labourers from Rajouri district, who remain missing since July 17, on Sunday lodged a missing report with the Rajouri police.

The three men Imtiyaz Ahmad, 21, of Dhar Sakri in Koteranka, Abrar Ahmad Khan, 18, of Dhar Sakri and Abrar Ahamd, 26, of Tarkassi Tehsil Koteranka in Rajouri had reached Shopian via the Mughal Road on July 2 and July 17 to work as labourers but have remained missing since.

Rajouri district police chief SSP Chandan Kohli confirmed that a missing report had been lodged with the Koteranka police post.

Ahmad’s uncle Lal Hussain said, “On July 2 my nephew Imtiyaz Ahmad was the first to leave Rajouri for Chowgam in Shopian district and on July 17 the other two, who are also my relatives joined Imtiyaz. On July 17, I talked to them and they told me that they had reached Chowgam. They had taken a room on rent and had brought ration and beddings for themselves. Since then there has been no contact since, the families are really worried,” he told HT over a phone from a Dhok in upper reaches of Koteranka.

Hussain said “They have only one phone with them, which is switched off. Initially, we thought that they may have been quarantined in Kashmir amid the Covid-19 pandemic and Kashmir usually has connectivity problems but eventually we lodged a written missing persons complaint at Koteranka police post,” said Lal Hussain.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) leader and former legislator MY Tarigami has demanded a time-bound judicial probe. “The incident of three labourers from Rajouri going missing from Shopian district from July 17 is a serious issue and needs a time-bound judicial probe,” said Tarigami.

‘KILLED IN FAKE ENCOUNTER’

As per media reports the trio went missing just a day before security forces claimed they had killed three unidentified militants in Shopian.

“There are unverified reports that the missing labourers have been killed in a fake encounter in Shopian on July 18. This is shocking and must be probed by a sitting high court judge in a time-bound manner,” he added.

“In the past too, there have been unfortunate incidents of civilians being killed in fake encounters for rewards and promotions in Kashmir. The 2010 unrest was the creation of the Machil fake encounter,” he said.

Srinagar-based defence spokesperson of the 15 Corps and 14 Corps colonel Rajesh Kalia said, “We have noted social media inputs linked to the operation at Shopian on July 18. The three terrorists killed during the operation have not been identified and the bodies were buried based on established protocols. Army is investigating the matter”.

Altaf Bukhari demands high level probe

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also sought an impartial and time bound probe to unearth the mystery behind the disappearance of the labourers. In a statement issued here, Bukhari said, “The Lt governor-led government in J&K is expected to order and pursue a serious, impartial and transparent investigation that leaves no stone unturned in finding out what happened to these three poor labourers who have lost contact with their families since July 17,” he said.