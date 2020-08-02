e-paper
Home / Cities / 3 staffers of south Mumbai jewellery store booked for stealing gold bars worth ₹50 lakh

3 staffers of south Mumbai jewellery store booked for stealing gold bars worth ₹50 lakh

cities Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:48 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

LT Marg police on July 31 registered a case of criminal breach of trust against three employees of a jewelry shop in Kalbadevi for allegedly stealing gold bars worth ₹50lakh from the store.

According to the police, the owner of the store Anil Jain, in his statement said that on November 19 last year, three gold bars weighing around 1,375g worth ₹50 lakh were sent from his other store in Chennai. The gold bars were locked in the vault of their Vitthalwadi branch at Kalbadevi.

“On December 5, when Jain checked the accounts, stocks and details of other business dealings, he discovered that the gold bars were missing from the safe vault. When he enquired with his employees, they said they were unaware about the gold bars,” said an officer from LT Marg police station.

The complainant then checked the CCTV footage and discovered that someone tampered the dates of the CCTV camera and it showed the dates of the year 2008, the first information report filed by the police stated.

The complainant checked the entire CCTV feed and found the movement of three employees suspicious, said another police officer. He then approached the police.

The police first conducted a preliminary probe, which took months. On July 31, the police registered a criminal case against three employees of the store under section 408 (criminal breach of trust by a servant) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The police have also questioned some employees of the store and would be interrogating more employees to find out who stole the gold bars.

