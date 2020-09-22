3 tremors reported in Dahanu within 3 hours on Tuesday

cities

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 23:33 IST

Three tremors were recorded in Dahanu with the epicentre at Dhundhalwadi on Tuesday morning within three hours. The first tremor of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale was felt at 2.50am, the second of 2.1 magnitude was at 4.12am and the third tremor of 2.0 magnitude was recorded at 5.49am said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the Palghar disaster management response department. There was no loss to property or casualties due to the minor quakes said Kadam.

On September 11, around eight tremors were recorded in four hours in Dahanu and Talasari villages.

Earlier this week, Palghar district officials had visited the villages, and awareness programmes are being conducted.

Ashima Mittal, sub-divisional officer, Dahanu, said that local tehsildars have been instructed to inspect the tremor-affected villages. The government has provided large tents to be set up in open spaces in the Dahanu and Talasari villages so that residents can take refuge in them during the tremors. Mock drills are also going to be carried out in the villages to make people aware of the dos and don’ts during such natural incidents.