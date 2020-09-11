30% of Covid-19 cases in Amritsar reported since Sept 1

cities

More than one-fourth (30%) of the total Covid-19 cases in Amritsar district were recorded since September 1 as 1,756 people were tested positive for the virus while 70 died in just 10 days.

The district, which is among the worst-hit in Punjab, has reported a total of 5,798 coronavirus cases and 235 deaths. As many as 4,225 patients have recovered.

The health officials attributed the spike in cases to the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions enforced to contain the spread of the contagion. Also, there has been a rise in intra- and inter-state travel, reopening of offices and restaurants, besides public gatherings, leading to a surge in the cases, the officials said.

The district had only one Covid case in March, 89 cases in April, 302 in May, 565 in June and 902 cases in July. In August alone, the district recorded 2,139 cases of infection, nearly 38% of the total tally, and 85 deaths.

“In the biggest single-day spike till date, the district reported 347 fresh cases on Wednesday and 225 cases on Thursday. Till August, an average 70-80 case were being reported daily but now we are recording over 150-180 cases a day. Besides, the positivity rate also increased in September as of the 17,045 samples tested so far, 1,756 were tested positive. The positivity rate is 10.3%”, said Amritsar’s assistant civil surgeon Dr Amarjit Singh.

“People are still not serious about the situation as they are not following social-distancing norms. The district is testing over 2,200 people daily. Our main focus is to detect infection at early stage so that we can control the fatality rate here,” he added.



At present, about 50% of the district’s Covid-19 patients (active cases) are in home isolation with the number doubling from the last month. In August, nearly 25% people were isolated in home rather than institutional centres.

“On Wednesday, of 1,280 active patients in the district, 641 were in home isolation. As people are now aware of the home isolation option, more are coming forward for testing, which is a positive sign,” Dr Amarjit said.