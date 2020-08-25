30 villages in Thane receive contaminated water

cities

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 00:28 IST

Residents from around 30 villages in Thane’s Shahapur have complained of receiving contaminated water at their homes for the past two months. They have alleged that despite several complaints to the zilla parishad, the issue has not been resolved. Almost 75% of villagers have fallen ill in the past two months after drinking the contaminated water, said residents.

The villages have been supplied with water of the Bhatsa river from a direct pipeline without purification. The zilla parishad representatives have claimed that owing to the lack of funds, their proposal to install purification plants has not been going moving ahead.

Manik Awhad, deputy engineer, Shahapur, said, “The proposal to install purification plants in these villages is not moving ahead owing to lack of funds. There is a purification plant at Cherapoli village, but it’s not functional. So we have sanctioned money for its repair and restoration. Also, we are soon in the process of starting water ATMs plants in every village to provide drinking water facilities for the locals.”

With many residents at home owing to the lockdown, their more need for water and locals have been buying bottled water or calling water tanks for supply of water. However, they are facing difficulties to find the supply owing to the lockdown. As many residents have either lost their jobs or face salary cuts, it has become difficult for them to pay for water.

Shahapur-based social worker Baban Harne has helped some poor families in getting water.

“Villages under around 30 gram panchayats face this problem every monsoon. Residents get muddy water, which they cannot even use to wash clothes or utensils. Earlier, villagers used to order tankers for water supply, but this year, most of them have lost their jobs or cannot go out to earn due to closure of train services. How will they buy water, which is the most essential thing in life? Most of the villagers have suffered from stomach infections and other diseases due to contaminated water,” said Harne.

Forty-year-old Jagdish Pawar, one of the villagers, said that during monsoon the river gets muddy and residents receive the muddy water into their homes. “We can’t even wash our hands from the water. This year we have been facing more problems. In the first three months [of the lockdown], we used all our savings to run our homes, owing to which by monsoon, we don’t have much money left to order 5 litres of water for eight members of family,” said Pawar.

According to the villagers, the muddy water has damaged most of their equipment such as motor pump.