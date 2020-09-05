e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 32 of family in Kalyan test positive for Covid; cluster cases on rise in housing societies in KDMC

32 of family in Kalyan test positive for Covid; cluster cases on rise in housing societies in KDMC

cities Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:38 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
         

With clusters of Covid-19 being reported from well-to-do neighbourhoods, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has shifted its focus to upscale residential complexes. Health officials said Covid-positive patients who opt for home isolation don’t follow guidelines, which leads to the infection spreading.

Thirty-two members of a joint family from Joshibaug Colony in Kalyan (West) tested positive for Covid-19 on August 30. A 62-year-old member of the family said, “My 40-year-old nephew was showing symptoms so he was admitted in hospital and tested positive. As we live in a joint family, we decided to get everyone tested. Unfortunately, everyone tested positive. Our kids used to meet each other and that is how it might have spread to other members. My nephew has returned home while others are receiving treatment.”

The Covid-positive family members are being treated at A & G Hospital in Kalyan (West) and Metro Hospital in Kalyan (East).

KDMC says there are other cases like the Joshibaug cluster. On Wednesday, KDMC recorded 508 new cases of Covid-19, followed by 394 cases on Thursday. As per records, 117 cases were reported from Kalyan (West) and 111 in Dombivli (East) on Thursday. These areas are predominantly made up of housing complexes.On Friday, KDMC recorded 558 positive cases.

Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC, said residents opting for home isolation don’t follow guidelines and can’t be monitored properly. “In our slum pockets, we have managed to control the cases completely in August. This could be done only because of strict monitoring and also compulsorily sending the Covid-positive person to institutional quarantine. In big residential complexes, we don’t have control as residents prefer home isolation,” said Panpatil.

Activists claimed the civic body needs to track patients. “Several guidelines are meant to be followed in residential buildings, which are not being followed. The civic body needs to give clear guidelines to residents and keep monitoring them,” said activist Rupinder Kaur.

top news
Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda to be produced in court today
Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda to be produced in court today
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
Would never go to court against Barca: Messi confirms staying at Barcelona
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
How SC judgment has led to more measures against Prashant Bhushan
Biden says he will meet Dalai Lama, sanction China over Tibet
Biden says he will meet Dalai Lama, sanction China over Tibet
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
‘Vaccine nationalism’ would prolong coronavirus pandemic, says WHO chief Tedros
‘Vaccine nationalism’ would prolong coronavirus pandemic, says WHO chief Tedros
Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In