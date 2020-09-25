e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 32-year-old Mumbai resident dies after 4 men assault him

32-year-old Mumbai resident dies after 4 men assault him

cities Updated: Sep 25, 2020 00:56 IST
Ram Parma
Ram Parma
         

A 32-year-old man from Chembur died at Nallasopara on Tuesday night after he was assaulted by four people on September 17 over a rivalry.

The victim, Romeo KS Skaria, was attacked by lathis and iron rods, said sub-inspector Shrikant Karande of Waliv police station. No arrests have been made yet.

According to the police, Skaria was attacked by Mangesh Gaikwad, Sagar Kasbe, Dilip Kutty and Narayan Kutty in at New Ashok Nagar in Vashi Naka, Chembur, and was grievously injured.

Skaria rushed to his sister’s home at Saibaba Chawl in Pelhar, Nallasopara (East) to escape from the men. However, on the night of 22 September, Skaria’s condition worsened and he passed away.

“We registered a case against the four. His post-mortem report revealed that he died of internal bleeding owing to the assault,” said Karande.

top news
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Deepika to appear before NCB on September 26, Rakul to be questioned today
Deepika to appear before NCB on September 26, Rakul to be questioned today
Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 2 crore case against BMC to be heard on Friday
Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 2 crore case against BMC to be heard on Friday
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
IPL 2020: KL Rahul leads from KXIP from the front to dislodge RCB
IPL 2020: KL Rahul leads from KXIP from the front to dislodge RCB
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In