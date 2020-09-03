e-paper
Home / Cities / 33 inmates test positive in Bhondsi Jail in two days, contact tracing on

33 inmates test positive in Bhondsi Jail in two days, contact tracing on

cities Updated: Sep 03, 2020 00:01 IST
         

Gurugram:

A total of 33 inmates of Bhondsi Jail have tested positive for Covid-19 since Tuesday. They will be housed at an isolation ward at the government PG medical college in Sector 9, where they will be under observation until they test negative, jail authorities said on Wednesday.

The authorities said RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) chain tests were conducted on inmates displaying symptoms of Covid-19 since Sunday.

“We received their reports on Tuesday. Out of 56 inmates, 15 tested positive for Covid. We conducted a second round of rapid antigen tests on 171 patients who were in their close contact and found 18 other inmates infected on Wednesday,” said assistant jail superintendent, Sanjay Kumar. All positive patients were from two barracks.

The authorities said the 15 inmates were shifted to the government college in sector 9 on Tuesday. Arrangements were being made to shift the 18 who tested positive on Wednesday to the same college.

Asked about the source of the infection, Kumar attributed it to routine movement of prisoners outside jail premises for trial proceedings in Sohna, Nuh and Gurugram courts.

“The undertrials and convicts also undergo medical examinations for which they are sent to Civil Hospital. Someone could have contracted the virus either while travelling for court proceedings or for a medical examination. Contact tracing to identify more cases is underway,” he added.

Kumar said that a separate isolation barrack has been created in the jail to quarantine prisoners who have ventured out. “If they show symptoms, then we test them. But if they don’t show symptoms for two weeks, then we move them back to their barracks,” Kumar explained.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said, “Through contact tracing, we were able to trace the outbreak to two prisoners, who were found to be positive earlier this week. We are conducting more tests and tracing their contacts.”

At present, at least 2,100 prisoners are lodged in the Bhondsi Jail. Earlier in April, the head warder of the jail had tested positive for Covid-19.

