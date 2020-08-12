34 new cases in Himachal, Covid-19 count mounts to 3,497

cities

Thirty-four people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday taking the state tally to 3,497, officials said.

Of the new cases, 14 were reported in Chamba, eight in Sirmaur, six in Kangra, three in Solan and one each in Kullu, Hamirpur and Mandi.

Dharog in Chamba town has emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot with 80 positive cases reported from the locality since the first patient was detected on August 3. The 80 infections include 14 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

Chamba chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Rajesh Guleri said, “The 14 fresh cases have been reported from pending samples of August 7. They are primary contacts of people who tested positive for the virus earlier.”

“All patients from Dharog have been shifted to Covid treatment facilities and the total number of positive cases has gone up to 230 in Chamba district of which 143 are active cases,” Dr Guleri said.

The first patient from Dharog locality was reported on August 3 when a person with no travel history tested positive. A social gathering in the locality is turning out to be a ‘superspreader’ event.

Active cases in the state stand at 1,180 and 2,273 patients have recovered so far of which 68 have been cured and discharged on Tuesday.

On Monday night, 11 people had tested positive in Sirmaur district. Three of them are from Surla. They are primary contacts of a Covid patient. Four cases were reported from Nahan, including three employees of a Kala Amb-based pharmaceutical company.

Two people tested positive in Paonta Sahib and one each in Sataun and Banaur.

Solan is the worst-hit district with 856 cases followed by Kangra with 539 cases. Sirmaur is third in the list with 442 cases. Hamirpur has 370 cases, Una 278, Mandi 271, Chamba 230, Shimla 207, Bilaspur 148, Kullu 102, Kinnaur 48, and Lahaul-Spiti four.

1 more fatality, death toll 16

A 78-year-old woman, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, succumbed to the infection at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk in Mandi, on Tuesday, taking the coronavirus toll in Himachal Pradesh to 16.

The woman belonged to the Sandhol area of Dharampur sub division and had a travel history to Panchkula in Haryana, medical superintendent Dr Jeevanand Chauhan said.

Himachal Pradesh has recorded four Covid-19 deaths in four days.

Forest minister quarantines self

Himachal Pradesh’s forest minister Rakesh Pathania and his family members have home quarantined themselves after the minister’s personal assistant tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Their samples will be sent for testing within next three days.

The minister had undergone a test for Covid-19 on Friday after state power minister Sukhram Chaudhary tested positive. Pathania and Chaudhary along with Rajinder Garg were inducted into the state cabinet on July 30 and were in direct contact.