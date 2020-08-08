e-paper
Home / Cities / 35-year-old dies as concrete slab of building collapses near Mumbai

35-year-old dies as concrete slab of building collapses near Mumbai

cities Updated: Aug 08, 2020 01:36 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

A 35-year-old worker died after the concrete parapet of a three-storey building near Ulhasnagar Camp-1 collapsed on Friday afternoon. Four workers who were feared trapped inside a shop were evacuated safely by the fire brigade officers. They suffered minor injuries and are undergoing treatment.

As per the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), the worker Vishnu Pathole, 35, was repairing the shutter of the shop on the ground floor when the parapet collapsed. Locals nearby rushed to the spot and managed to pull him out. He was admitted to Mamta Hospital and later was shifted to Central hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Four other workers stuck inside the shop were later evacuated by the firefighting team.

The building was a ground plus three-floored structure. The shops on the ground floor were functioning, while the top floors were used for commercial purposes and were empty.

Satish Marathe, 40, a social activist from Ulhasnagar, an eye witness to the incident said, “I heard a loud noise and saw a man being crushed under the debris. The man was severely injured as the concrete hit his head. I called for an autorickshaw and sent him to the hospital. I also called the fire department and civic officials.”

A fire brigade official said, “Locals informed that people are stuck inside the shop. We used the gas cutter to open the shutter. We evacuated four workers who were feared trapped inside the shop. They suffered minor injuries.”

As per the UMC the building is around 40 years old and it was not listed in the dangerous buildings list prepared by the civic body.

“The police are questioning the owner of the building and will register a case after further investigation. We have barricaded the premises of the building. Our engineer has also conducted an audit after we receive the report, we will decide whether to demolish it or not,” said Yuvraj Badhane, public relations officer, UMC.

The police are investigating the case further.

