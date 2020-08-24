36 positive cases force PMC to seal Kasba Ganpati mandal area

cities

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 22:02 IST

Pune: With Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department reporting 36 Covid-19 positive cases in Kasba peth area since the Ganeshotsav began on August 22, the administration and police have sealed the Kasba Ganpati mandal mandap area on Monday.

The officials said that the peth area houses Kasba Ganpati, the first Manacha (most revered) Ganpati and one of the city’s prominent Ganpati mandals, and many residents thronged the area during the Ganesh festival that began on Saturday.

The Kasba Ganpati mandal president and volunteers have appealed to devotees to opt for online darshan this year.

Shrikant Shete, president, Kasba Ganpati mandal said, “Before the beginning of the 10-day festival, we have been telling residents that there will be no aartis, felicitations and other religious ceremonies at the mandap. Only daily puja of Ganpati will be done by our guruji and volunteers have been appointed for darshan. We are following the rules and regulations given by PMC and police department as public safety is top priority.”

“We all need to take safety precautions, maintain social distancing and avoid spread of the virus. Hence, as per the instructions from the police department, the area around Kasba Ganpati temple and its mandal has been closed down during the Ganpati festival after positive cases were reported in the past two days,” said Avinash Sakpal, PMC deputy commissioner (zone 5) under whose jurisdiction the area falls.

The administration has stopped the sale of non-essentials in the area and only allowed pedestrian movement. A temporary police post has been set up in front of the Kasba Ganpati temple to allow residents to have a brief darshan of the deity and leave the place and avoid crowd.

Jagannath Kalaskar, senior inspector at Faraskhana police station said, “Safety of public is important and so the area surrounding the Kasba Ganpati mandal has been sealed. The area will also remain closed for vehicular movement.”