Home / Cities / 37 labourers test positive for Covid-19 at construction site in Thane’s Teen Haath Naka

37 labourers test positive for Covid-19 at construction site in Thane’s Teen Haath Naka

cities Updated: Sep 01, 2020 02:35 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
         

Thirty-seven labourers working at a construction site in Thane’s Teen Haath Naka area were tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. The labourers are undergoing treatment at the Covid-19 facility in Bhayanderpada.

Their results came positive after reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests were conducted on 82 labourers at the construction site.

“We had asked all the construction site owners and developers within the jurisdiction of the civic body to conduct mandatory testing of all their labourers to ensure that there is no spread of the virus. The results of 37 labourers came positive during the testing at one of the sites. The construction site is sealed and the other workers are sent home,” said deputy municipal commissioner Sandeep Malvi.

Thane city recorded more than 26,000 Covid-19 cases till August.

