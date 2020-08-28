e-paper
Aug 28, 2020-Friday
Home / Cities / 37-year-old arrested for raping minor in Kurali

37-year-old arrested for raping minor in Kurali

The accused had been on the run for the past 10 days; police have already arrested the victim’s aunt, who had allegedly helped the accused in the crime

cities Updated: Aug 28, 2020 20:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The incident took place when the victim had gone to stay at her grandparents’ house.
The incident took place when the victim had gone to stay at her grandparents' house.(HT FILE)
         

Police arrested a 37-year-old Kurali resident on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl. The accused has been identified as Parvinder Singh, who works as a transporter.

As per the police, the accused had been on the run for the past 10 days. On Thursday, members of the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party had held a protest outside the Kurali police station, demanding his arrest.

On August 23, the police had arrested the victim’s aunt, who had allegedly helped the accused in the crime. As per information, the victim, aged around 14, had gone to stay at her grandparents’ house, where the aunt also lived. The aunt used to call the accused, who raped the girl several times at the house. The aunt had allegedly even threatened the girl against revealing the incident to anyone.

Police said the accused was arrested from Majri block of Haryana.

Kurali station house officer Gurpreet Singh said, “We have arrested him and will take him to the court on Saturday. A case under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, has been registered against the duo.”

