₹39-crore SC scholarship scam: BJP protests, demands Dharamsot’s resignation

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 22:36 IST

The local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday staged a protest against the ruling Congress government in the state and Cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot for allegedly embezzling ₹39 crore that was disbursed by the Centre towards the scholarship scheme for Scheduled Caste.

Leading the protest, president of SC Morcha of BJP Punjab unit Raj Kumar Atwal demanded the sacking of the Cabinet minister and also sought a CBI probe in the matter. He accused the Congress government of being neck deep in corruption.

NEW TEAM OF BJP LUDHIANA UNIT FORMED

Pushpinder Singal, the district head of BJP, has announced a new team of the Ludhiana Urban unit. Singal told the reporters that the team had been formed after discussions with Punjab chief Ashwani Sharma and district in-charge Malvinder Singh.

In the new list released on Friday, Kantandu Sharma, who is close to BJP’s state general secretary Jeevan Gupta, has been appointed as the general secretary of the district. Besides, district chief of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Mahesh Sharma and former BJYM chief Harsh Sharma have been appointed as vice-presidents.

The other vice-presidents include Sunil Modgil, Satpal Saggar, Rajeshwari, Yoginder Makol, Yashpal Jagotra, Kiran Sharma, Ashwani Behal, and former deputy mayor of Ludhiana, RS Sharma.

Vicky Sahota and Amit Dogra have also been appointed as secretaries in the new district team to promote the party among the youth. Former councillors Narendra Malli and Naval Jain have been appointed as secretaries.

At the same time, the command of the district’s funds has been given to Bobby Jindal this time as well. While Lucky Chopra has been appointed as office secretary, Dimpy Makkad and Ankit Batra have been appointed as spokespersons.