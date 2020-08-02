e-paper
Home / Cities / 4 arrested for raping 42-year-old woman near Thane

4 arrested for raping 42-year-old woman near Thane

cities Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:42 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

Narpoli police arrested four people for raping a 42-year-old woman from their village while she was returning home from a warehouse in Bhiwandi around 10pm on Friday.

The four accused are identified as Anil Bihari, 28; Kumar Rathod, 25; Vishal Varte, 23, and his twin brother Monty Varte.

According to Narpoli police, the woman was living alone after her daughter’s marriage and was searching for a job from the past few days. Her friend promised to employ her at a warehouse. On Friday, the woman went to meet her friend to inquire about the job at the warehouse and stayed with her for dinner.

“While she was returning home at night, the four accused who were in an inebriated state, stopped her and attacked her with a knife. They then took her to an isolated spot, raped her and fled the spot after she fell unconscious,” an officer from Narpoli police station said.

On Saturday morning, some villagers spotted the woman in an unconscious state and alerted the police.

“We arrested the four men after going through the CCTV footage of the nearby area and based on the woman’s statement,” senior inspector Maloji Shinde of Narpoli police station said.

