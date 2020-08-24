e-paper
4 killed, 1 injured in Sonepat as car collides head-on with truck

4 killed, 1 injured in Sonepat as car collides head-on with truck

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the truck driver, who is at large.

cities Updated: Aug 24, 2020 01:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
The car after the accident in Sonepat
The car after the accident in Sonepat
         

At least four people were killed and one critically injured after a car and a truck collided head-on on GT Road near Murthal in Sonepat on Saturday evening, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Tushar Gupta, Subham Sharma, Vaibhav Sakral and Medha Khatri, all residents of Delhi. Their friend Jyoti Swaroop sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital in Sonepat.

Jyoti told the police that they were travelling from Delhi to Murthal to have dinner there.

“When we were about to reach the restaurant in Murthal, Subham, who was driving the car, tried to avoid hitting a pedestrian and lost control of the car that collided with a divider and rammed into a truck coming from Delhi side. My four friends died in the accident,” he added.

In-charge of Murthal police station Rajiv Kumar said that they have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the truck driver, who is at large.

“The police are scrutinising the CCTVs installed near the restaurant,” he added.

