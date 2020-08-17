e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 4 people succumb to Covid in Panchkula, toll doubles to 8

4 people succumb to Covid in Panchkula, toll doubles to 8

Meanwhile, with 14 people testing positive, the total climbed to 1,224

cities Updated: Aug 17, 2020 20:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

In the biggest spike yet, four deaths related to Covid-19 were reported in Panchkula district on Monday, doubling the toll to eight.

Meanwhile, with 14 people testing positive, the total climbed to 1,224.

Among those dead, there are two men who were suffering from diabetes: a 61-year-old man from Sector 21 and a 59-year-old man from Sector 9. A 57-year-old woman from Kona village, who also had kidney injury with pneumonitis, and a 62-year-old woman from Barelli village also succumbed to the disease.

Among the fresh cases, four surfaced in Sector 10 and two in Sector 9. The remaining too are mostly from Panchkula city.

Deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said reports of 84 people are awaited. Currently, there are 335 active cases in the district and 861 patients have been cured.

top news
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
Democrats to kick off convention with Bernie Sanders, Michelle Obama’s addresses
Democrats to kick off convention with Bernie Sanders, Michelle Obama’s addresses
Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra goes past 6-lakh mark with 8k plus cases
Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra goes past 6-lakh mark with 8k plus cases
Rakesh Asthana appointed DG of Border Security Force
Rakesh Asthana appointed DG of Border Security Force
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In