4 tourists held for entering Kullu with fake Covid reports

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 19:28 IST

Four people were arrested for trying to enter Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district by using fake Covid-19 reports on Sunday, police said.

Police officials said they were all tourists and were on way to Manali. The accused are Sagar Kumar,22, Pankaj Kumar Sarvan,21, Ram Vilas ,20, all residents of Delhi and Jai Chand ,28, resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said they were travelling in a car towards Kullu from Mandi at around 2:00am and were stopped for checking at Ropa barrier. “During checking, they were asked to show their Covid-19 test reports. When cross checked, their test reports were found to be fake. They had forged their test reports by using Specimen Referral Form (SRF) Ids of other labs,” he said.

All of them have been institutionally quarantined and a case under Section 465 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of NDMA Act has been registered.