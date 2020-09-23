e-paper
Home / Cities / 4-year-old girl dies after stack of bricks falls on her

4-year-old girl dies after stack of bricks falls on her

cities Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A four-year-old girl was killed after a pile of bricks fell on her while she was playing near her house at Maharajpur locality on Tuesday evening. The police said that the family of the girl refused to file a complaint and did not even opt for a post-mortem examination.

The incident took place around 6pm at Maharajpur village in Sahibabad, where the girl , identified by her first name Aaliya, was playing along with other children from the locality.

“As the children were busy playing, a heap of bricks stacked nearby somehow fell over the girl and she suffered critical injuries. She was taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead. Her family hails from Bihar and her parents are daily wagers. The police went to the spot but the family refused to file a police complaint,” said a police officer from Link Road police station.

The cops said that the girl suffered severe injuries to her head and other body parts and died on spot.

“The family did not file a police complaint and has given in writing that they do not wish to get the post-mortem examination of the girl conducted. A police team went to the spot but did not find any foul play behind the incident. The girl was playing along with other children when the stack of bricks fell over her,” said Keshav Kumar, assistant superintendent of police (ACP), Sahibabad. The family later took away the body for performing the last rites.

