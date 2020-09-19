e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 4-year-old’s body found in a sack in Navi Mumbai’s Ghansoli area

4-year-old’s body found in a sack in Navi Mumbai’s Ghansoli area

cities Updated: Sep 19, 2020 00:19 IST
Raina Shine
Raina Shine
         

A four-year-old boy who went missing on Friday afternoon from his residence in Ghansoli village was found dead inside a sack behind the building in the next few hours.

The victim, Omkar Shankar Sathe was playing at his house in Balaram Wadi when his mother stepped out to buy chicken at around 12pm. His father, a painter and grandmother who sells vegetables, were away for work at the time of the incident.

When the mother returned, she found her son missing. She alerted the people around and started searching for him. By around 3pm, they found the boy’s body inside a sack behind the building.

The boy resided with his parents and the grandmother on the first floor of the building.

Deputy commissioner of police, zone I Pankaj Dahane said, “Prima facie, the boy is suspected to have been killed by smothering. We have found no injury marks on the body. A murder case has been registered and we are interrogating the neighbours. No arrests have been made yet,” said.

top news
AFSPA exceeded in three Jammu and Kashmir killings: Army
AFSPA exceeded in three Jammu and Kashmir killings: Army
Army chief says Amshipora case will be probed with utmost fairness
Army chief says Amshipora case will be probed with utmost fairness
‘Won’t increase taxes to compensate for loss of revenue’: Sitharaman
‘Won’t increase taxes to compensate for loss of revenue’: Sitharaman
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Woman held for dropping month-old daughter into water tank. She wanted a son
Woman held for dropping month-old daughter into water tank. She wanted a son
CDC drops controversial Covid-19 testing advice that caused backlash
CDC drops controversial Covid-19 testing advice that caused backlash
Congress, DMK urge Centre to outline path to economic recovery
Congress, DMK urge Centre to outline path to economic recovery
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In