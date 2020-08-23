e-paper
Home / Cities / 41 fresh virus infections in Himachal, tally rises to 4,936

41 fresh virus infections in Himachal, tally rises to 4,936

Of the new cases, 34 were reported in Sirmaur district, two each in Kangra, Mandi, and Shimla and one in Chamba.

cities Updated: Aug 23, 2020 18:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla/Dharamshala
(Deepak Sansta /ht)
         

The Covid-19 infections in Himachal Pradesh mounted to 4,936 as 41 more people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, officials said.

Of the new cases, 34 were reported in Sirmaur district, two each in Kangra, Mandi, and Shimla and one in Chamba.

Active cases in the state stand at 1,492. Also, 26 more people have been cured, taking the total recoveries to 2,267. Himachal has recorded 27 deaths in last four days. Forty-seven patients have migrated out of the state.

Among the 34 cases in Sirmaur, 14 were from Nahan town, deputy commissioner RK Pruthi said. Maximum patients are industrial workers. Seven cases have been reported in Kacha Tank locality alone. Two patients are Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employees posted at Nahan depot.

SOLDIER HURT IN ACCIDENT FOUND POSITIVE IN MANDI

In Mandi district, two Indian Army soldiers were found infected. Mandi chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Devender Sharma said an army jawan who was hurt in road accident at Urla in Padhar sub-division has tested positive for the disease.

Three jawans were injured when an army truck skidded off the road and plunged into a 200-feet gorge on Saturday. The infected jawan was treated at Padhar hospital and two doctors and other staff, who came in his contact, have been quarantined.

A man from Peepli village having travel history to Arunachal Pradesh is also among new cases.

A mother-son duo, aged 57 and 32 tested positive in Kangra district. They are primary contacts of Covid patients and have been shifted to Dedicated Covid-Care Hospital Dharamshala.

Solan is the worst-hit district with 1,230 infections followed by Kangra at 671 and Sirmaur at 619. Hamirpur has 461 cases, Mandi (386), Una (358), Chamba (347), Shimla (268), Bilaspur (263) Kullu (253), Kinnaur (73) and Lahaul-Spiti (6).

